U.S. dollar rate in Uzbekistan exceeded UZS 2,600 per dollar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has set new currency exchange rate September 3, 2015.

According to the CB, the U.S. dollar rate exceeded for the first time UZS 2,600 having reached UZS 2,601.06 per a dollar. Last week the U.S. dollar's exchange rate was UZS 2,595.52 per a dollar. It should be noted that since the year beginning the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has increased by 176.83 points. On January 6, 2015 it was UZS 2,424.23 per a dollar.