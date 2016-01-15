U.S. Embassy Astana announces EducationUSA Academy launch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Astana is pleased to announce the worldwide launch of the U.S. Department of State's EducationUSA Academy at ten U.S. host campuses across the United States in summer 2016.

The EducationUSA Academy is a three-to-four-week academic program that provides self-funded, non-native English speaking students who range in age from 15 to 17 and reside outside of the United States with the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to submit strong admissions applications to U.S. colleges and universities.

The Academy will provide intensive English language courses, college preparatory content, tours of diverse U.S. college and university campuses, and cross-cultural activities to participants at the following U.S. university campuses: Diablo Valley College (CA), Lewis and Clark College (OR), Northwestern University (IL), Syracuse University (NY), Temple University (PA), University of Arkansas (AR), University of Colorado Boulder (CO), University of Hawaii at Manoa (HI), University of North Georgia (GA), and Washington University in St. Louis (MO). Potential applicants can apply directly to the institution of their choice. Please refer to each institution’s website for more information about the program, applicable fees, and application procedures and deadlines, which can be found on the EducationUSA Academy website: https://www.edusaacademy.org

Source: https://kazakhstan.usembassy.gov/