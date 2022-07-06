EN
    11:39, 06 July 2022 | GMT +6

    U.S. Embassy congratulates Kazakhstanis on Capital Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Nur-Sultan congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Capital Day in a creative way, Kazinform reports.

    Acting Head of the U.S. Mission to the Republic of Kazakhstan Judy Kuo walked along the avenues and squares of Nur-Sultan, visited a local market, took a boat trip along the Yessil River and showed her favorite places and sights in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    A colorful video was posted by the Embassy on its official Instagram page.


