    18:50, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. Embassy in Astana celebrates Nauryz (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Astana widely celebrates Nauryz with traditional attributes of this greatest spring holiday of Kazakhstan. A decorated yurt (traditional dwelling of Kazakhs), girls and boys dancing in national costumes, children and a music band playing the national instruments - dombra, zhetygen, kobyz, traditional dishes and, of course, Naryz Kozhe - all of these you can see on the photos below, provided by the U.S. Embassy on their official Facebook page.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and USA Kazinform's Timeline News
