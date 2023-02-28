EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan promotes greater ties between our countries and people - Antony Blinken

    None
    Фото: twitter.com/SecBlinken
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who is paying a visit to Astana shares a number of photos on his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Grateful to the interagency team supporting bilateral relations and Kazakhstan’s reform agenda. The @USembassyKAZ team is inspiring and helps promote greater ties between our two countries and people every day,» he tweeted.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!