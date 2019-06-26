U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, U.S. Central Command express sympathies over Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan expressed its condolences to the citizens of Arys who were affected by the explosions at the military depot of the local military unit earlier this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's Facebook post.

The Embassy also shared the sympathies extended by the U.S. Central Command.



"CENTCOM extends its heartfelt sympathies to the residents of Arys and the people of Kazakhstan. We stand behind the government, our military partners and the people of Kazakhstan who are our valued friends and partners in the region. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible disaster," the Facebook post reads.