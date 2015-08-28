U.S. Embassy opens American Corner at Gumilyov Eurasian University
Located at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Scientific Library (10 Pushkin Street), the new American Corner will offer a modern and inviting space with research computers, books, discussion areas, a 3D printing science and technology lab, and a communications suite for web-chats and other virtual programs. This center will be a resource and convening space for people from the university and across Astana.
The opening ceremony will be held September 2, 2015 at 10:30am. Ambassador George A. Krol and Rector Yerlan Sydykov will officiate at the event, with participation of other officials from government and academics. The ceremony will be followed by a small reception.
The new American Corner will also offer patrons opportunities for intellectual development through games, robotics and construction kits, 3D technology, and other innovative hands-on activities. Through a generous donation from Chevron, the Science and Technology Lab will promote scientific exploration and inquiry in an easily accessible environment, making a lasting impression on young minds.
The American Corner will also feature a one-of-a-kind mural painted by Carrie Neumeyer, an American artist, illustrator, and musician with extensive teaching experience and a great enthusiasm for community-oriented art education projects. Carrie will work with a group of local student-artists to paint the U.S.-themed mural. The outline of the mural will be on display during the Grand Opening and Carrie Neumeyer will be available to explain her vision.