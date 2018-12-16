U.S. envoy on N. Korea Biegun to visit Seoul this week

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The U.S. special representative on North Korea policy, Stephen Biegun, will visit Seoul this week to find ways to salvage dormant denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, officials said Sunday.



Biegun will arrive in Seoul late this week to meet his South Korean counterpart, Special Representative Lee Do-hoon, for a second face-to-face meeting of the joint working group on North Korea, Yonhap reports.

Seoul and Washington launched the working group in an inaugural meeting on Nov. 20 for "regular, systemic and formal" communication on North Korea policy as the allies increased efforts to coordinate their policies on their shared policy goal of denuclearizing North Korea.

The working group also held a videoconference meeting earlier this month.

The upcoming meeting will address both the ongoing standstill in denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang and ways to get them started again, according to officials here.



