U.S. expert highly appreciates organ transplantation development level in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova has met today with Director of Transplant Center Relations at LifeSource Organ and Tissue Donation Meg Rogers.

The American expert highly appreciated the level of development of organ transplantation in Kazakhstan.

In her opinion, over a short period of time, Kazakhstan has successfully implemented the modern types of medical care which enable the doctors to transplant organs as per the world standards. Besides, according to her, Kazakhstan has built a system of coordinating transplantation process.

Alongside, the expert recommended Kazakhstan to compile a system of organs distribution as per “organ follows patient” principle.

“Kazakhstan introduces today a unified register of donors, recipients and persons waiting for transplantation,” Tamara Duissenova said in turn.

Upon completion of the meeting, Ms. Rogers was asked to share U.S.’ experience in payment of transplantation services in regard to all the participants of the process – donor hospitals, transplantation centres and rehabilitation organizations.

Recall that from 2012 to October 2016, Kazakhstani surgeons conducted 1,011 living related and deceased donor transplantations (kidney – 793, liver – 170, heart – 41, lungs – 5, pancreas – 2) and 41 hematopoietic stem cell transplantation surgeries.