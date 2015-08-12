U.S. F-16 crashes in Germany; pilot safe

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A pilot ejected from a U.S. F-16 before it crashed Tuesday morning in a forested area in Germany's Bavaria region, the U.S. Air Force said.

The pilot was safe, though it wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries, the Air Force said.

The plane had taken off from the U.S. Air Force's Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany, more than 140 kilometers (about 90 miles) west of Frankfurt.

Details about what caused the crash weren't immediately available, CNN reports.