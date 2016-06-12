U.S. has no proof of Saudi involvement in 9/11 attacks - CIA Chief

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan said that the 9/11 Investigative Commission had not found proofs of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the terrorist attacks in New York in 2001.

US media earlier reported that the official support by the Saudi government for the September 11 terrorists was allegedly detailed in 28 classified pages of the 2002 US joint congressional inquiry report into the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks.



In April, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said that the report showed no evidence that the government of Saudi Arabia had been deliberately involved in September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.



"Subsequently the Sep. 11 commission looked very thoroughly at these allegations of Saudi involvement, Saudi government involvement and their finding, their conclusion was that there was no evidence to indicate that the Saudi government as an institution or Saudi senior officials individually had supported Sep. 11 attacks," Brennan told the Al Arabiya TV broadcaster on Saturday.

According to Brennan, Saudi Arabia has become one of the best US counter terrorism partners over the last 15 years.



In May, the CIA head said that declassifying the 28 pages from the 9/11 Commission report would have been a mistake as they contained inaccurate information which may be used to link Saudi Arabia to the terror attacks.



On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda suicide bombers hijacked four passenger planes in the United States, crashing two into New York's World Trade Center towers, another into the Pentagon and the fourth was sent in the direction of Washington D.C., presumably to attack the White House or the Capitol. Some 3,000 people lost their lives in the terrorist attack.



After the attacks, a joint congressional committee issued an investigative report published in 2002, with the exception of a 28-page chapter reportedly dealing with foreign financing of the terrorist attacks, Sputniknews.com reports.