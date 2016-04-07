EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s contribution to nuclear weapons non-proliferation – E.Moniz

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met today with U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz in the Ukimet Uyi.

    According to www.primeminister.kz, the parties discussed a wide range of issues including atomic energy, oil and gas, energy efficiency and alternative energy development.

    Massimov congratulated Moniz on successful organization of the Nuclear Security Summit and stressed commonality of both countries’ goals in this sector. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in further fruitful activity of the Kazakh-U.S. Special Commission on Energy Partnership which had a session yesterday.

    In turn, E.Moniz highly appraised Kazakhstan’s contribution to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and its role in holding Iranian talks.

    Following the meeting, Massimov and Moniz spoke for further strengthening of bilateral and multilateral relations. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Nuclear disarmament Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!