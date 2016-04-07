U.S. highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s contribution to nuclear weapons non-proliferation – E.Moniz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met today with U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz in the Ukimet Uyi.

According to www.primeminister.kz, the parties discussed a wide range of issues including atomic energy, oil and gas, energy efficiency and alternative energy development.

Massimov congratulated Moniz on successful organization of the Nuclear Security Summit and stressed commonality of both countries’ goals in this sector. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in further fruitful activity of the Kazakh-U.S. Special Commission on Energy Partnership which had a session yesterday.

In turn, E.Moniz highly appraised Kazakhstan’s contribution to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and its role in holding Iranian talks.

Following the meeting, Massimov and Moniz spoke for further strengthening of bilateral and multilateral relations.