    12:07, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    U.S. House approves legislation significantly tightening sanctions on N. Korea

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass legislation significantly tightening the economic screws on North Korea, mainly targeting Pyongyang's crude imports, labor exports and international shipping.

    The Korea Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act (H.R. 1644), which passed in a 419-1 vote Thursday, is designed to strengthen last year's North Korea sanctions law by adding new measures, including new U.N. Security Council resolutions that have been billed as the toughest-ever sanctions on Pyongyang.

    Introduced in March by Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the bipartisan legislation passed the committee the following week in an indication of the seriousness with which Congress views North Korean threats.

    It has to pass through the Senate before it becomes law.

    Read more . 

