U.S. interested in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol on Friday.

According to the company's press service, at the meeting the sides discussed prospects of the participation of the United States in the upcoming exhibition. Ambassador Krol said his country is interested in the participation in the specialized exhibition.



It should be noted that 104 countries have already confirmed their participation in the EXPO event in Astana. 98 countries named their commissioners and 82 countries inked the participation agreements.



The International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will take place in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017.