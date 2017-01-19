U.S. invited to Syria talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov told RIA Novostithat on Thursday, at a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft, he had handed over him an invitation from Kazakhstan to participate in Syria talks in Astana.

“Yes, we did. We invited him. We handed over him an invitation signed by our Kazakhstani friends,” Bogdanov said.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia had invited the U.S. to the negotiation platform on Syria.

Earlier, heads of Russia and Turkey agreed to propose the conflicting parties of Syria to continue peaceful negotiations on a new platform – in the capital of Kazakhstan. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, this meeting can complement the Geneva process. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev backed this initiative.