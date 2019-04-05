EN
    U.S. issues 20,000 10-year visas for Kazakhstanis in 2018

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan, William H. Moser, has commented today on the possibility of granting visa-free entry to the U.S. for the citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Meeting with Kazakhstani journalists, William Moser noted that the visa-free travel matter is not a simple one because it concerns the American law requirements which Kazakhstan should comply with to be ready to conduct such a discussion.

    He added that the United States issued twenty thousand 10-year visas for Kazakhstanis in 2018.

