U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council members hold virtual meeting

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to USA Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a virtual meeting with the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council member companies at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event has conveyed a wide overview of Kazakhstan-U.S. trade and economic cooperation, new reforms focused on cushioning of investors’ risks, and measures aimed at improving business climate in Kazakhstan.

Concurrently, participants of the meeting have discussed special investment agreement mechanism, Kazakhstan’s priorities in the field of renewable sources of energy, agri-sector cooperation, and investment opportunities of the financial sphere.