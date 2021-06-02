EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:59, 02 June 2021 | GMT +6

    U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council members hold virtual meeting

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to USA Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a virtual meeting with the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council member companies at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The event has conveyed a wide overview of Kazakhstan-U.S. trade and economic cooperation, new reforms focused on cushioning of investors’ risks, and measures aimed at improving business climate in Kazakhstan.

    Concurrently, participants of the meeting have discussed special investment agreement mechanism, Kazakhstan’s priorities in the field of renewable sources of energy, agri-sector cooperation, and investment opportunities of the financial sphere.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!