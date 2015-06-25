EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:31, 25 June 2015 | GMT +6

    U.S., Kazakhstan initial new International Science and Technology Center agreement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 22, in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Agreement Continuing the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) was initialed by the European Union, Georgia, Japan, the Kingdom of Norway, Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States of America, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.

    The ISTC, with its new headquarters at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan, seeks to minimize incentives for scientists and engineers in states with technologies, expertise, and related materials applicable to WMD to engage in activities that could result in the proliferation of WMD or related materials by supporting and cooperating in research and development activities for peaceful purposes.

    The initialing of the agreement sets the stage for signing the agreement once all parties have completed their internal procedures.

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Nonproliferation Programs Simon Limage led the U.S. interagency delegation, which included technical experts from the Departments of State and Energy.

    Tags:
    Science and research Technology News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!