U.S.-Kazakhstan relations on the right path - Yakov Elizarov

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Yakov Elizarov, President and CEO of Elizarov Consulting Group, believes that Kazakhstan has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the region.

"As a business development firm that has worked with Kazakhstan for several years successfully connecting with U.S. counterparts I can say with confidence that the U.S.-Kazakhstan relations are on the right path and are most promising. As always, more efforts are needed to connect our people and build human capital through training and collaboration," Mr. Elizarov said.



Noting the importance of traditional areas of cooperation in oil and gas, the expert stressed that Kazakhstan has positioned itself as a leader in the region through diversifying its economy and attracting industrial and manufacturing companies, concentrating on infrastructure, agriculture, automotive industry and many more.



"President Nazarbayev's vision for Kazakhstan is a growing reality, and his successful meeting with President Trump solidifies the high importance of this relationship," Elizarov said.



The American entrepreneur is confident that Kazakhstan, thanks to the vision of President Nazarbayev and drive of the people really has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the region.



He reminded that with less population than some of their neighbors, and difficult times Kazakhstan went through early to implement market economy and attract foreign investment.



"It has provided Kazakhstan a unique position. With modernization plans and continued willingness to work towards a better future for its people and strong trade and development relations with their partners, Kazakhstan will be a force to be reckoned with," he emphasized.



According to Elizarov, cooperation in areas of human development, training, skilled labor, agriculture, aquaculture, tourism are all important keys to further progress.



It bears to remind that during President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. Yakov Elizarov signed the memorandum of cooperation on behalf of DTN with Kazakh Invest JSC.