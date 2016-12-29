U.S., Kazakhstan simplify visa regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan made a New Year present to Kazakhstani citizens having announced simplification of visa regime between the two countries.

Starting December 29, 2016 ‘qualified Kazakhstani applicants will receive multiple entry visas valid for ten years,' the U.S. Consulate in Almaty informed on its Facebook account.



"Issuing 10-year business and tourist visas will let the citizens of Kazakhstan and the U.S. to devote more time to planning their trips and not worry about visa-handling issues," said U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol.



Visa requirements have been simplified in the year when Kazakhstan and the U.S. are celebrating the 25th anniversary since establishment of their diplomatic relations.



Speaking on the jubilee, Ambassador Krol pointed out: "Such development of events proves firm partnership relations formed between our countries in the past 25 years and symbolizes adherence of the U.S. to further development of friendly relations with the people of Kazakhstan.'



Alongside, the MFA of Kazakhstan will issue 10-year visas for the U.S. citizens planning tourist and business trips to Kazakhstan. Starting January 1, the U.S. citizens arriving in Kazakhstan for less than 30 days will don't need any visas.



The cost of ten-year visas for business and tourist trips will remain at USD160.