U.S.-Kazakhstan strategic dialogue to be continued in ABC format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic dialogue will be continued in ABС format in 2016. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State Daniel Rosenblum said it today at a press conference held by telephone with Kazakhstani journalists.

“In 2016 we will continue the dialogue and the work on countering extremism together with the Central Asian countries. The understanding of how extremists recruit their followers in Central Asia is important for us. To my mind, this work will be continued next year, in order to prevent recruitment of militants and their free movement,” the representative of the White House said.

ABC format (high-level Annual Bilateral Consultations) was established by the U.S. and Central Asian countries in 2009. The press conference was organized by the U.S. Embassy in Astana.