EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:10, 02 August 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. launches airstrikes on Islamic State in Libya

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The United States began a new campaign of airstrikes on Islamic State militants in Libya on Monday, the Defense Department said.

    The strikes, authorized by President Barack Obama, targeted positions in the port city of Sirte, the largest Islamic State stronghold in Libya.

    "The U.S. stands with the international community in supporting (the Libyan unity government) as it strives to restore stability and security to Libya," Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.

    "These actions and those we have taken previously will help deny (Islamic State) a safe haven in Libya from which it could attack the United States and our allies," he said.

    Source: Kyodo 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!