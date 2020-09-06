U.S. Los Angeles County reports 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM U.S. state California's Los Angeles County reported its 6,000th COVID-19-related death Saturday while health officials warned that the pandemic is far from over.

According to the latest data released by the county's Public Health Department, 1,196 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths were confirmed Saturday, bringing the county's totals to 247,542 cases and exactly 6,000 fatalities, Xinhua reports.





Saturday's figure marked another devastating low point for the local community as 6,000 residents had lost their lives to the disease even though the authority made progress over the past weeks to slow the spread, the county's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer was quoted by the Los Angeles Daily News as saying.

She urged residents to celebrate the Labor Day holiday safely, avoiding large parties or gatherings, as well as keeping social distance, frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks.

As a record-shattering heat wave was predicted to hit Southern California over the three-day Labor Day holiday, public officials feared crowds would flock to the beaches, mountains and other public settings.

«While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus.» Ferrer said.