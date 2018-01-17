U.S. may ship special cargo to Afghanistan through Aktau and Kuryk ports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bill has been submitted to the Parliament of Kazakhstan, which will ratify the protocol with amendments to the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the document provides for commercial rail transit of special cargo through the territory of Kazakhstan, as the U.S. is involved in efforts to stabilize and restore Afghanistan.

Speaking at the plenary session of Lower House today, Chairman of Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security, Maulen Ashimbayev said that the norms of the protocol provide for the inclusion of the Aktau and Kuryk ports in the special cargo transit route, that will allow for rail transportation to Afghanistan via the Caspian Sea.

As previously reported, on Tuesday Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House to discuss an expanded strategic partnership between the countries.