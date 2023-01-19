EN
    U.S. men's ice hockey team beats Kazakhstan at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh men’s ice hockey lost to the U.S. team with the score of 1:4 at the 2023 FISU World University Games underway in Lake Placid, New York, U.S, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    This became the Kazakh team’s first defeat at the 2023 FISU Games. The team has previously overwhelmed South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1), Great Britain (15:1) and Slovakia (4:0) and scored 12 points.


    Photo: icehockey.kz


