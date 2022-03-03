EN
    U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan: 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan is pleased to announce the 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program, its official website reads.

    The program will virtually host 24-30 writers, ages 15–18, from different countries, alongside 10 U.S. peers for a two-week online program from July 15 to July 30, 2022.

    APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE E-MAILED TO THE U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL IN ALMATY at [email protected] NO LATER THAN March 11, 2022. Please mark «BTL» in the subject line of your email.


