U.S. names representative for next round of Astana talks on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan revealed who will represent the United States at the next Astana International Meeting on Syrian Settlement next month, Kazinform reports.

According to the U.S. Embassy, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East Affairs Bureau Stuart Jones will represent the United States at the 5th round of the Astana International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana on July 4-5.



As a reminder, the first four rounds of the Astana talks on Syria (Astana process) were held in the Kazakh capital on January 23-25, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4. As a result of the fourth meeting the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - signed the memorandum on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.