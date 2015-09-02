EN
    11:31, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    U.S. Open 2015: Kazakh tennis player retires from opening match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov was unable to finish his opening match against Aussie Lleyton Hewitt at the U.S. Open 2015 in New York City.

    Nedovyesov retired in the middle of the match being 0-6, 6-7, 0-1 down. Recall that Hewitt triumphed over the Kazakhstani athlete this summer by beating him in the 5th singles rubber at Davis Cup quarterfinal in Darwin, Australia. In the second-round match Hewitt will face off with his compatriot Bernard Tomic who eliminated Damir Dzumhur in four sets.

