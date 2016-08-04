U.S. police officer who shot Kazakhstani man may face life in prison (PHOTO)

RICHMOND. KAZINFORM - A jury in southern Virginia is considering whether or not to convict a police officer of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black 18-year-old outside a Walmart store last year.

Stephen Rankin could face life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder for killing William Chapman during an early-morning confrontation over suspected shoplifting. It was his second deadly shooting of an unarmed man, the Guardian reports.



Rankin, 36, is accused of intentionally killing Chapman with premeditation and using a gun to commit a felony. He shot the teen in the face and chest after his attempt to stop Chapman in the store's parking lot turned into a physical struggle. Rankin denies the charges and says he fired his gun because Chapman aggressively charged at him.



Late on Wednesday afternoon the jury - seven women and five men - entered its eighth hour of deliberations at Portsmouth circuit court. Their foreman had brought them back into the courtroom twice to ask the judge questions and to request a replaying of a video clip of the incident filmed by Rankin's Taser.



Jurors heard four days of detailed testimony on the 22 April 2015 shooting from several witnesses, a series of experts and Rankin himself. Rankin was terminated from his job at the Portsmouth police department after being indicted for Chapman's murder.



On Wednesday they appeared to be considering an argument made by the commonwealth's attorney Stephanie Morales in her closing statement that while Chapman violated specific Virginia laws, which she specifically cited, he did not deserve to be punished with a fatal shooting.



"That means Virginia law anticipates that police officers are going to come in contact with people who resist arrest, are going to come into contact with people who assault them, are going to come into contact with people who disarm them," said Morales. "And Virginia law has anticipated that these people will live to face prosecution for violating Virginia laws."



On Wednesday morning the jury requested copies of the texts of "Virginia laws referenced during the trial". Judge Johnny Morrison declined the request, however, saying they must consider only the evidence and exhibits submitted by each side.



The jury also asked whether the second charge against Rankin, "use of a firearm in commission of a felony", was tied to the first. Morrison told them that Rankin could only be convicted of the firearm charge if also found guilty of murder.



Jurors have been told that they may convict Rankin of lesser charges such as second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.



During the trial prosecutors have been barred by the judge from telling the jury that Rankin had shot and killed Kirill Denyakin, an unarmed hotel cook, four years before his confrontation with Chapman.



Rankin said Denyakin, 26, reached into his waistband and charged at the officer during a confrontation outside an apartment building where Denyakin was banging loudly on a door. Denyakin was shot 11 times. A grand jury declined to bring charges.



Denyakin's mother, Yelena, traveled from their native Kazakhstan to watch Rankin's trial for murder. She was in court again on Wednesday with a representative of the Kazakh embassy in the US.



When he encountered Chapman, Rankin was responding to a 911 call reporting a theft from the Walmart. This week he told jurors that after he approached Chapman, the 18-year-old would not remove one of his hands from his pocket.



Having apprehended Chapman and placed him over the hood of his patrol car, he said, he shocked the teen with his Taser when Chapman struggled and tried to get away. After the pair became separated and the Taser was knocked from the officer's hand, he alleged, Chapman aggressively advanced towards him.



"I felt I needed to save my life," Rankin told jurors. He said at another point: "I didn't want to hurt him at all. I certainly didn't want him to pass away."



Deliberations were delayed on Wednesday afternoon when the jury and attorneys appeared unable to resolve a technical problem jurors had encountered when trying to play the snatched video clip recorded by Rankin's Taser.



The assistant commonwealth's attorney Brandon Wrobleski, whose LinkedIn profile still boasts of his experience as a salesman at a Best Buy electronics store from 2011 to 2012, ultimately managed to get the recording to play.



The footage appears to show Rankin and Chapman physically struggling. "Get your hand out of your pocket, get your hand out of your pocket," Rankin tells Chapman. According to Morales, Chapman can be heard asking: "You're going to tase me when I didn't do nothing?"







