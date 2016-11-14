EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:44, 14 November 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. Presidential Elections results bring some hope for restoration of dialogue among world's key players - President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Presidential Elections results bring some hope for restoration of the dialogue among the key players of the world. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the Astana Club's meeting.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has gained an appropriate dynamics of economic development to date, which allows to solve the tasks of governmental importance amid the current crisis in the global economic development.

    "You know that due to oil prices fall, Kazakhstan which used to extract and sell oil, gas and other minerals, receives less budget revenues than planned,"N.Nazarbayev said at the meeting.

    Despite this, the government fulfills its social obligations before the people, he added.

    "It is difficult to catch up sustainable tendencies amid contradictory trends of development of the modern world. However, the results of the U.S. presidential elections give a certain hope for restoration of the dialogue among the key players of the world and an attempt to reach a compromise on the main contradictions among them," the Head of State noted.

