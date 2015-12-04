EN
    20:34, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    U.S. ready to assist in training S Kazakhstani doctors in its universities

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The U.S. is ready to assist in training South Kazakhstani doctors in their laboratories and universities. Consul General of this country to Kazakhstan Mark Moody said it at a meeting with the South Kazakhstan Governor Gabidulla Abdrakhimov .

    Mark Moody noted that American experts are ready to share up-to-date methods of treatment of oncological, cardiological, neurological diseases and Cerebral palsy with their Kazakhstani colleagues. Besides, the parties discussed the opportunities of strengthening the bilateral cooperation. Thus, the Consul General was familiarized with the investment potential of the South Kazakhstan region.

    Gabidulla Abdrakhimov told about the project of building a new modern district called "Shymkent-City". The foreign guest was also briefed about the economic and cultural prospects of Shymkent. Mark Moody expressed interest in the project of future indoor water park and noted that the author’s idea is both economically beneficial and socially important.

