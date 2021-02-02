U.S. reports over 470 cases of coronavirus variants

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Over 470 infection cases of coronavirus variants have been reported in at least 32 U.S. states as of Sunday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The vast majority of these cases, 467, are caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain, Xinhua reports.

There are three cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and one case of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

These cases identified are based on a sampling of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens, and do not represent the total number of coronavirus variant cases that may be circulating in the United States, said the CDC.

The number may not match numbers reported by states, territories, tribes, and local officials, the CDC cautioned.

Health experts are concerned that new coronavirus strains may increase case rates to record heights if the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout faces challenges.





More details also at