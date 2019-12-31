EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:10, 31 December 2019 | GMT +6

    U.S. Sec of State to visit Kazakhstan Jan 5

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is set to visit Nur-Sultan January 5, 2020, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram channel.

    «Mike Pompeo is expected to meet the country’s leadership and top officials of the Kazakh Foreign Office. The meetings will discuss the issues of the bilateral and regional political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation as well as global agenda,» a statement reads.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and the UK Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!