U.S. Secretary of Energy Moniz: Kazakhstan is important partner of U.S. in energy, nuclear security and non-proliferation

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM On November 10, at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, DC the US Department of State officially announced the «APCO Worldwide» consulting firm to be its Implementing Partner at Astana EXPO-2017 to design and manage the USA Pavilion named «The source of infinite energy», the press service of the Kazakh Embassy informs.

Secretary of Energy Dr. Ernest Moniz, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal, US-Kazakhstan Business Association Executive Director Sarah Freeze joined the announcement ceremony at Kazakh Embassy.

Assistant Secretary Biswal noted the key role of the EXPO in advancing further Kazakhstan U.S. strong partnership and providing a unique opportunity for American companies to demonstrate their latest “Future Energy” technology innovations. According to Madam Assistant Secretary it becomes possible thanks to broad financial support from US companies interested in developing strong cooperation ties with Kazakhstan.

Secretary Moniz highly praised bilateral strategic partnership in energy, nuclear security and non-proliferation, emphasizing Kazakhstan being an important partner of the US in these spheres.

He warmly reminded his recent April visit to Astana and productive talks with Kazakhstan’s leadership confirming an already well-recognized and “legendary Kazakh hospitality”. Secretary Moniz stated the Department of Energy's readiness to support National Pavilion by engaging US labs to present their new technologies.

The Head of the «APCO Worldwide» Margery Kraussaid in her remarks at the ceremony that her team and partnering organizations are humbled with the "honor to be selected for this responsible mission to set up the USA Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017” and fully prepared to take up the task. She has invited the US companies to rise to the occasion, join hands and make National Pavilion a success.

Early in October, the U.S. Under-Secretary Thomas Shannon visited Astana and toured the EXPO site. He found the facility and future American exhibit venue "beautiful" and vowed to accelerate all procedures to get the work on the pavilion started.

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana starting fromJune 10 tillSeptember 10, 2017. Over100 countries and 10 international organizations will participate in the exhibition and demonstrate theirnew technological achievements in renewable energy, energy efficiency and carbon-catching.

The "Expo-2017" will become a milestone event for Kazakhstan: no international exhibition of such level has ever been held in the Central Asian region and CIS countries before.

