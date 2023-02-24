EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:35, 24 February 2023 | GMT +6

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.

    Photo: reuters.com


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!