EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:11, 29 October 2015 | GMT +6

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to visit Kazakhstan on Nov 1-3

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will pay his first-ever visit to Kazakhstan from November 1-3, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan reports.

    Aside from Kazakhstan, Secretary Kerry will also make stops in Austria and other Central Asian republics, including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. John Kerry is expected to hold bilateral talks with senior government leaders in Bishkek, Samarkand, Astana, Dushanbe and Ashgabat. In Astana, Secretary Kerry will participate in the 4th meeting of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership Dialogue and deliver a keynote speech on Central Asia's role in addressing global issues at Nazarbayev University.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Politics Kazakhstan and USA Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!