U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to visit Kazakhstan on Nov 1-3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will pay his first-ever visit to Kazakhstan from November 1-3, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan reports.

Aside from Kazakhstan, Secretary Kerry will also make stops in Austria and other Central Asian republics, including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. John Kerry is expected to hold bilateral talks with senior government leaders in Bishkek, Samarkand, Astana, Dushanbe and Ashgabat. In Astana, Secretary Kerry will participate in the 4th meeting of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership Dialogue and deliver a keynote speech on Central Asia's role in addressing global issues at Nazarbayev University.