    09:37, 02 February 2020 | GMT +6

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kazakh capital for a visit, the Kazakh MFA’s official spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.

    The U.S. Secretary of State will meet with the country’s authorities to debate prospects for bilateral and regional cooperation, pressing issues of the global agenda.

    The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to hold talk with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.


