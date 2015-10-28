U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry plans to visit Central Asian region, Head of the U.S. Department of State Press Service John Kirby told it at a regular briefing for mass media Oct 27, TASS reports.

The U.S. Secretary of State will visit Bishkek, Samarkand, Astana, Dushanbe and Ashgabat to hold bilateral negotiations with top-level authorities of these countries. This will be Kerry's first visit to the Central Asian region and his first visit to all CA republics within one official trip, RIA Novosti cites an official statement of the U.S. Department of State. John Kerry will participate in opening ceremony of a new campus of an American university and one of the U.S. Embassy buildings in Bishkek. Kerry will take part in a meeting with foreign affairs ministers of the CA countries - the so called C5+1 format organized this year. In Astana John Kerry will participate in a session of the U.S.-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership Dialogue. Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed in Ashgabat and in Dushanbe. Kerry is expected to leave for Central Asia after the Syrian talks to be held in Vienna on October 29.