U.S. Senator John McCain dies at 81

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. Senator John McCain, a two-time contender for the U.S. presidency, died at his home in the state of Arizona on Saturday, his office said in a statement. He was 81, Xinhua reports.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. (2328 GMT) on August 25, 2018. With the senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family," the statement said.

McCain had suffered from a malignant brain tumor and had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017.