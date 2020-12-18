U.S. sets new records in key COVID-19 metrics as second vaccine endorsed by FDA experts

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States has just recorded all-time high single-day COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations as an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended on Thursday to authorize American drugmaker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

A total of 236,913 COVID-19 cases and 3,435 deaths were reported across the country on Wednesday, according to data updated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The single-day new cases set another new record since the onset of the pandemic in the country, pushing the 7-day average daily increase to an all-time high of 212,144 cases.

Wednesday's death toll also marked the highest since late April.

There were 113,069 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country as of Wednesday, a new record for hospitalizations, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The 7-day average for deaths is rising in 23 states across the country.