U.S. should be a partner in the next phase of Kazakhstan's development - Daniel F. Runde

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Daniel F. Runde, William A. Schreyer Chair and Director, Project on Prosperity and Development believes the United State should be a partner in the next phase of Kazakhstan's progress.

According to him, Kazakhstan has made an incredible progress as a country. "It's one of the great untold stories of the world about economic and social progress that Kazakhstan has made since 1991. It's really unbelievable, quite impressive. Kazakhstan is blessed and cursed with incredible geography being the center of Eurasia. In some ways, Kazakhstan is the belt buckle on the One Belt, One Road. It's got advantages and disadvantages. I believe that the most projects for One Belt, One Road are focused in Kazakhstan," he told Kazakhstani mass media during a press conference.



"The United States needs a deeper partnership with Kazakhstan. It was very important that President Nazarbayev came to the United States, so that we could begin to build yet a deeper partnership. Over the last several U.S. administrations, starting with President Clinton and President Bush, and President Obama, there has been a growing partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan. I believe that President Nazarbayev's visit reflects the fact that Kazakhstan also wants a deeper partnership. I think that the United States is very appreciative that President Nazarbayev has made this trip," Mr. Runde stressed.



Speaking of areas both the U.S. and Kazakhstan need to think about, he said: "We need a direct flight between the United States and Kazakhstan. There is no reason we shouldn't have a direct flight. There is enough business opportunities in energy, in mining, agribusiness and deeper opportunities in science and technology, in education. Kazakhstan has made incredible strides in education in major investments in education. Also in the healthcare sector and in high technology. I also think we need to think about Kazakhstan in a larger region and how it plays out in terms of both with the One Belt, One Road but also in larger Central Asia trade."



As for the C5+1 format, the expert is confident that the U.S. needs to continue to be engaged in it. "There is an opportunity for us to continue to work constructively together. We want to build on the progress that's been made so far," he pointed out.



"I think that the United States needs to have a deeper trade and investment partnership with Kazakhstan," Daniel Runde emphasized. "I know that it is the top priority of the Kazakh government as well. Kazakhstan has one of the most educated societies in the world. It's very-very wealthy and has great economic potential both in terms of its raw materials and its people. And also because of it's location. We need to have deeper partnership on all of those areas. We, the United States, need to be a better partner to Kazakhstan. I know there is a lot of interest on science, technology and innovation. We can be a partner on security and we can be a diplomatic partner."



Runde noted that he is very optimistic about Kazakhstan and the two countries can have conversations on security issues, trade issues, etc. "I think we should support Kazakhstan's deeper engagement in the OECD. I was very pleased to see Kazakhstan join the WTO a couple of years ago. We should be a partner in the next phase of Kazakhstan's progress," he said.



The expert went on by adding that in order to strengthen cooperation the United State and Kazakhstan should consider a free trade agreement. We should at the very least have a set of arrangements around trade. I think we should be enabling Kazakhstan's hopes and aspirations whether it's in science or technology. The most sophisticated American companies understand the opportunity. We need to do a better job in the United States of educating SMEs about the great opportunities in Kazakhstan across the number of sectors. We need deeper people-to-people connections, we need more American businesses visiting Kazakhstan. We need more American citizens go to Kazakhstan. When they see it they will be very-very impressed," he concluded.