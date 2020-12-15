EN
    09:11, 15 December 2020 | GMT +6

    U.S. starts administering Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to health workers

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States started the rollout of its first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as the first doses were administered to health care workers and nursing home staffers.

    A critical care nurse in New York was among the first people in the country to get the vaccine of American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, Xinhua reports.


    Sandra Lindsay, the nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was administered the vaccine during a live video event.

    The rollout came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use for Americans 16 and older on Friday.


