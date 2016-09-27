EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:54, 27 September 2016 | GMT +6

    U.S. State Dept issues request for proposals for USA Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Kazakhstan has invited the United States to participate in Astana Expo 2017. U.S. law prohibits spending public funds on Expos, so the only viable option for an American presence is a public-private partnership. The U.S. Government has advised the Kazakh Government of its intention to explore the possibility of an official USA Pavilion, assuming identification of a viable private sector partner and successful fundraising efforts.

     Rising issues of the “Future energy”, Astana Expo 2017 offers an excellent opportunity to inform, inspire and persuade foreign audiences about the United States, its people and values, and achievments in “green technologies” development. U.S. participation in Astana Expo 2017 will confirm the strength and importance of U.S.-Kazakhstan bilateral ties and promote mutual understanding between Americans and foreign visitors.

    Private U.S. individuals, firms, associations and organizations (for profit and non-profit)  interested in submitting a proposal to the United States Department of State for the fundraising, construction, development, organization, and management, and disassembly and removal of a USA Pavilion/exhibition at Astana Expo 2017 should click here for a link to the request for proposals (RFP) posted by the Office of the Federal Registry.

