U.S. students plan nationwide protests against government inaction on gun control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High school students in the United States are planning national die-in protests against government inaction on gun control, Xinhua cites media reports.

The idea initially came from Amanda Fugleberg living in Orlando, the city in the U.S. state of Florida where 49 people were killed by a gunman at a gay nightclub on June 12, 2016.

The 18-year-old teenager planned to organize a National Die-in Day on June 12 in memory of those who died in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting as well as in other shootings in the country.

The proposal was supported by the March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg, as well as other high school and college activists.

The rally would be held in Washington D.C. with a 12-minute die-in at noon "to demand common sense gun laws and commemorate the two year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting," organizers tweeted Tuesday.

More organizing is happening online for protests in different U.S. cities, according to the Guardian.

People across the nation were called on to join and protest in state capitols, city halls, government buildings, National Rifle Association offices or "anywhere with lethal legislative inaction."

The protest call is in response to the social media reaction to the Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas that killed 10 people.

On Sunday, the hashtag "#IfIDieInASchoolShooting" went viral on Twitter with young people sharing their angst about the uptick in U.S. school shootings.

"How many more statements does congress need to make a change, or regulation?" tweeted Alicia Tena Rosales.