U.S. to attend Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official delegation of the U.S. headed by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon has visited today the office of Astana EXPO 2017 NC in Astana.

The American diplomats surveyed the EXPO pavilions and then met with CEO of the company Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

“I arrived in Astana yesterday evening. This is my first official visit to Kazakhstan and, to my mind, it sends a clear message of our intentions. The U.S. will participate in the EXPO 2017. I have just surveyed the pavilion built for our country. It is beautiful,” said Thomas Shannon.

The U.S. Under Secretary of State noted that participation in Astana EXPO 2017 is viewed as an important element of the Kazakh-U.S. relations. As for Kazakhstan, it is a good opportunity to represent itself as a new global player including energy sector.

In turn, Akhmetzhan Yessimov emphasized the importance of participation of the U.S. in the forthcoming international exhibition. “I have visited the U.S. twice this year. I know what a great job is done there in the field of renewable energy sources. This is a leading country in development of new technologies and advanced scientific developments,” said Yessimov.

Upon completion of the meeting, T.Shannon assured that the U.S. side will quickly handle all the procedural issues related to its participation in the EXPO 2017.

Astana is going to host EXPO from June 10 through September 10, 2017.