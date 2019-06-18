U.S. to deploy about 1,000 additional troops to Middle East

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The United States would deploy about 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East amid tension with Iran, Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday, Xinhua reports.

"I have authorized approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East," Shanahan said in a statement.

The acting Pentagon chief noted that the latest deployment was requested by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and with the advice of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as in consultation with the White House.

The deployment came days after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The Trump administration has accused Iran of being responsible for the attacks, which Tehran denied.