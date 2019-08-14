EN
    19:43, 14 August 2019 | GMT +6

    U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs to visit Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale is set to visit the Kazakh capital on August 20-21, spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Atamkulov told Kazinform.

    With the framework of the visit, David Hale is expected to meet with government officials and participate in the high-level C5+1 involving officials from Central Asian countries. Participants of the meeting will focus on the development of commercial, economic and investment ties, new challenges and threats in the sphere of security and other issues.

    C5+1 initiative is a platform for discussion and joint regional action on issues of common interest.

