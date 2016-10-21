U.S. Under Secretary of State Shannon to visit Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon is expected to pay the first visit to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan on October 24-29, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Department of State.

Within the framework of the visit, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs will commemorate each state's 25 year anniversary of independence and highlight the strong and growing partnerships between the Central Asian states and the U.S. government through Secretary Kerry's C5+1 initiative, a platform for discussion and joint regional action on issues of common interest.



Under Secretary Shannon will make the first stop in Astana on October 24 where he is set to meet with government officials and alumni of U.S. exchange programs.



He will also tour the 2017 EXPO site and Kazakhstan's National Museum.



The United States hopes that Under Secretary Shannon's trip will help strengthen durable government-to-government and people-to-people ties with Central Asia.