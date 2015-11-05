ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Kairat Lama Sharif met with the representatives of Agthia Group in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The leadership of Agthia Group has recently returned from Astana, where it took part in Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum. During the meeting, the representatives of Agthia Group outlined future plans of investing in North Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. The Kazakh Ambassador expressed readiness to provide assistance in establishment of contacts with Kazakhstani representatives. Agthia Group is the leading food and beverages company of the UAE. The company was founded in 2004. A year later Agthia Group was listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). About 49% of the company's shares belong to various private investors. 51% are owned by General Holding Corporation, the state company of the UAE. Its products are sold across Germany, Italy, Romania, Turkey, Lebanon, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq and UAE.