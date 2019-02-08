UAE Acting Charge D'affaires attends meeting of Kazakh FM with diplomatic missions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, Acting Charge D'affaires at the UAE Embassy has attended a meeting at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs held by Pebut Atamkulov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Astana, which was also attended by senior officials and directors of administrations, WAM reports.

The Kazakh minister briefed participants about the directions and priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the near future, noting that the ministry would focus on economic and investment areas in addition to political issues, as per the directives of the country's president.



He addressed the relations between Kazakhstan and the countries, highlighting the fact that the country is following a policy aimed at establishing friendly relations with all.



He hailed the current relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and described them as distinguished and special, thanks to the good relations between the respective leaderships.



At the end of the meeting, the minister highlighted the international events to be held in the country in 2019.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Buraiki met with Atamkulov and discussed the key aspects of the relations between both countries and other topics of mutual concern.